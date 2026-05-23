Argentine Ambassador highlights growing economic ties with India during National Day celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Speaking during the celebration of Argentina's National Day, Ambassador Mariano Caucino praised Argentina-Indian relations and stated that "this bilateral link is based on common interests, shared values and an elevated degree of economic complementarity".

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The official statement by the Embassy of Argentina highlighted how Caucino affirmed that two milestones have to be emphasised in this trajectory. "In 2009, Argentina opened a General Consulate in this thriving city of Mumbai, India's Economic and Financial capital, and in 2019, Argentina and India elevated its relationship to the degree of strategic partnership. That same year, we opened the Agriculture Attache office in Delhi, under the leadership of agribusiness expert Mariano Beheran, having achieved remarkable goals, to the extent that Argentina became India's number one provider of edible oils".

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During a ceremony hosted by General Consul Daniel Quer Cofaloneri at the legendary Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the envoy reminded that Argentina stands with India in its fight against terrorism.

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"We worked together during the G20 India presidency three years ago, and we have supported each other in many multilateral forums. We observe the G20 as a meaningful platform to address problems that demand global solutions, such as Terrorism, Cybercrimes, proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction and the persistence of poverty".

The statement added that Ambassador Caucino stated that "Unfortunately, as you all know, last year we had the duty to reiterate our condemnation of terrorism, due to both the tragic events of the April 24th in Kashmir and the November 10th blasts in Old Delhi. Argentina and India stand together before one of the most serious problems arising in today's world. We both condemn and fight Terrorism and Extremism".

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The Argentine Ambassador reaffirmed that "both countries share common values regarding democracy, freedom and respect for human dignity. At the same time, both countries are pursuing a path of development with a basis in a common understanding of the benefits of free markets and limited Governments".

"As Prime Minister Modi said recently, we agree with the idea that governments should keep the minimum interference with private initiative while have to provide maximum support to those in need".

Caucino assured that "Prime Minister Modiji's visit to Argentina in July 2025 marked a milestone in our relationship. For the first time in 57 years, an Indian head of government made a bilateral visit to Argentina".

The Argentine Ambassador highlighted the growing economic relationship between the two countries, which reached 6 billion US dollars, "one path that is based on India's remarkable economic achievements, having become the World's fourth largest economy and its economic complementarity with my country".

Indo-Argentine trade experienced a further resurgence in 2025, from January to November, registering an impressive growth of 36.77%, with total trade valued at USD 6.34 billion. India is ranked as Argentina's fifth-largest trading partner and export destination, the statement said.

Argentina mainly exports soybean oil, sunflower oil, legumes, hides and recently critical minerals such as lithium and copper, sectors that have gained importance due to the energy transition and Indian industrial needs. For its part, India exports pharmaceuticals, chemicals, machinery, motorcycles, auto parts and industrial manufactures to Argentina.

Caucino stated that "with a consolidated trade of around six billion dollars, India has become one of the top six trading partners of Argentina".

"Recent years have also marked a significant milestone for the investment of Indian mining companies in our country. The Catamarca province is home to Indian companies that are not only exploring for lithium but are also showing interest in copper and gold", the ambassador said. "These investments are particularly important as India moves forward with the development of its electric vehicles (EVs), aiming to ensure a resilient and diversified supply chain for critical minerals essential for various industries in India".

With regard to the energy and minerals sector, the strengthening established through various institutional and business visits that have taken place in recent years is noteworthy. (ANI)

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