DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Ariana Grande to star alongside Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro in Meet the Parents 4

Ariana Grande to star alongside Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro in Meet the Parents 4

The film will be released by Universal Pictures and is scheduled to hit theatres on November 25, 2026
article_Author
ANI
Washington [US], Updated At : 09:27 AM May 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ariana Grande, Photo: Instagram/arianagrande
Advertisement

Ariana Grande is all set to star in the upcoming comedy Meet the Parents 4, alongside Hollywood veterans Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Advertisement

The film will be released by Universal Pictures and is scheduled to hit theatres on November 25, 2026, reported Variety.

Grande, who recently received an Oscar nomination for her role in Wicked, continues her partnership with Universal with this new project. She joins the cast of one of the studio's most successful franchises. According to the publication, the previous parts from the franchise — Meet the Parents (2000), Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers — have earned over $1.13 billion worldwide.

Advertisement

Plot details are still being kept under wraps. However, producer Jane Rosenthal gave a small hint in an interview with Variety: "Stiller is now the same age that [De Niro] was when we did the first one, and his kids have grown up, and they have to come home and meet the parents." John Hamburg, who co-wrote the earlier films, is back as the writer and director. Rosenthal and De Niro, Jay Roach, Ben Stiller, John Lesher and Hamburg himself will produce the project through Tribeca Productions.

Ariana Grande has already proven her talent in both music and film. Along with her Grammy wins and several chart-topping songs, she now has nominations from the Oscars, Golden Globes, SAG, and BAFTA.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts