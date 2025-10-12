Armed terrorist caught at Herodian Palace

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 12 (ANI/TPS): Israeli military forces, in cooperation with the Police, arrested an armed suspect near the Herodion area in the Etzion Brigade - south of Jerusalem.
Herodion is a palace built by King Herod approximately 2,000 years ago in the vicinity of Bethlehem. Today, it is a significant archaeological site popular with tourists.
The forces also located and confiscated a "Carlo" type weapon, a pistol and cartridges in the building from which he was operating. (ANI/TPS)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now