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Home / World / Armenia: Zelenskyy, UK PM Starmer discuss defence cooperation ahead of European Political Community Summit

Armenia: Zelenskyy, UK PM Starmer discuss defence cooperation ahead of European Political Community Summit

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ANI
Updated At : 06:40 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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Yerevan [Armenia], May 4 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Armenia on Sunday as Kyiv intensified diplomatic coordination with European allies ahead of the 8th European Political Community summit scheduled for Monday, in Yerevan.

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the talks with Starmer focused on defence cooperation, sanctions pressure on Russia, support for Ukraine's energy sector, and ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war.

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"Met with the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Keir Starmer. We in Ukraine value all the steps Great Britain is taking to support our people and weaken the aggressor, including in the fight against the Russian shadow fleet," Zelenskyy said.

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He said the two leaders discussed defence assistance and contributions to the PURL ( Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) program."We paid significant attention to defence support for Ukraine, including contributions to the PURL program," he stated.

Zelenskyy also emphasised Ukraine's readiness for further diplomatic engagement."Ukraine is ready for the next round of talks in the trilateral format," he said.

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"The negotiation process to achieve a just and honourable peace was also among the topics of our discussion," he added.

The Ukrainian president thanked UK for maintaining pressure on Moscow."We appreciate Great Britain's position on continuing pressure on Russia. This is truly important," Zelenskyy said.

"It is important for Europe to coordinate efforts and develop a joint air defense system to protect against threats from Russia," Zelenskyy added.

In another X post, Zelenskyy said the first day of meetings in Armenia centred on coordination with European partners ahead of Monday's summit.

"There are three key objectives," he said.

"First: we are doing everything possible to bring a dignified end to the war closer," he said, adding that Ukraine was seeking stronger diplomatic efforts and sustained pressure on Russia.

"Russia must end this war. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine!" he added.

Zelenskyy also highlighted efforts to implement a EUR 90 billion European support package for Ukraine and preparations for the upcoming winter season.

"Third: strengthening Ukraine's air defense, energy support for Ukraine, and cooperation with partners in the energy sector," he said.

"We are already actively preparing for the next heating season and diversifying the relevant support," he added.

Ahead of the summit, Zelenskyy also held meetings with leaders from Norway, Finland, and the Czech Republic as Ukraine seeks to consolidate European backing amid the continuing war with Russia.

European leaders arrived in Armenia on Sunday for the 8th summit of the European Political Community (EPC). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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