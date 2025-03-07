Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan to visit India from March 9

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit India from March 9 to 11, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

Mirzoyan will arrive in New Delhi on March 9 at New Delhi Airport.

The Armenian Foreign Minister is scheduled to deliver a lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) at Sapru House, New Delhi, on March 10.

Later in the day, he will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House.

According to MEA, FM Ararat Mirzoyan visited India from 24 to 27 April 2022 to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

He met EAM Jaishankar and also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Armenian FM was accompanied by a big business delegation and had detailed meetings with the representatives of CII in Delhi and Mumbai.

Jaishankar also met with Mirzoyan in September 2021 in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Shortly thereafter, EAM visited Armenia from 12 to 13 October 2021. This was EAM's first-ever visit to independent Armenia.

India and Armenia share friendly relations rooted in historical ties between the people of

the two countries. In 2022, the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Armenia was celebrated. (ANI)

