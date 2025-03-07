DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan to visit India from March 9

Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan to visit India from March 9

Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit India from March 9 to 11, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:31 PM Mar 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Armenian Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit India from March 9 to 11, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday.

Mirzoyan will arrive in New Delhi on March 9 at New Delhi Airport.

The Armenian Foreign Minister is scheduled to deliver a lecture at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) at Sapru House, New Delhi, on March 10.

Advertisement

Later in the day, he will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House.

According to MEA, FM Ararat Mirzoyan visited India from 24 to 27 April 2022 to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

Advertisement

He met EAM Jaishankar and also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Armenian FM was accompanied by a big business delegation and had detailed meetings with the representatives of CII in Delhi and Mumbai.

Jaishankar also met with Mirzoyan in September 2021 in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Shortly thereafter, EAM visited Armenia from 12 to 13 October 2021. This was EAM's first-ever visit to independent Armenia.

India and Armenia share friendly relations rooted in historical ties between the people of

the two countries. In 2022, the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Armenia was celebrated. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper