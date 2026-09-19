Moscow [Russia], September 19 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Dhiraj Seth, visited the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy in St. Petersburg during his official visit to Russia, where he interacted with faculty members on artillery training methodologies and modernisation.

As part of the visit, General Seth was accorded the unique honour of firing the traditional cannon at the historic Peter and Paul Fortress. The engagement also provided an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen institutional exchanges and professional military cooperation between India and Russia.

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Following the visit, the Indian Army took to X on Saturday and posted, “General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, during his official visit to Russia, visited the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy in St. Petersburg and was accorded the unique honour of firing the traditional cannon at the Peter and Paul Fortress. The visit provided an opportunity to interact with faculty on training methodologies and modernisation of Artillery. The engagement underscored the importance of institutional exchanges, sharing of best practices and strengthening professional military cooperation between India and Russia.”

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#GeneralDhirajSeth, #COAS, during his official visit to Russia, visited the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy in St. Petersburg and was accorded the unique honour of firing the traditional cannon at the Peter and Paul Fortress. The visit provided an opportunity to… pic.twitter.com/eZ8mkL28A8 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 19, 2026

On Friday, General Seth met Russian Deputy Minister of Defence General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov in Moscow. The two sides discussed measures to further strengthen the longstanding defence partnership through joint capability development, professional military exchanges and greater engagement between the two armed forces.

“General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, during his ongoing official visit to Russia, visited Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation and interacted with General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Deputy Minister of Defence. The engagement focused on joint capability development, professional military exchanges and avenues for enhanced military-to-military engagements,” the Indian Army posted on X.

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According to the Indian Army, General Seth also met Vinay Kumar, Indian Ambassador to Russia, and discussed bilateral cooperation and measures aimed at deepening defence ties between the two countries.

Earlier on Thursday, General Seth was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour before paying homage at Moscow’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which commemorates Soviet soldiers who lost their lives during World War II.

“The COAS also visited the Russian Land Forces Headquarters, where interactions were held on issues of mutual interest, focused on deepening military cooperation, expanding training engagements and strengthening capability development between the two Armies,” the Indian Army posted on X.

General Seth began his three-day official visit to Russia on Wednesday, with the visit focused on strengthening the longstanding defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

“The visit reflects the importance attached by both countries to sustained military diplomacy and Army-to-Army engagement. The interactions are expected to further deepen military cooperation and reinforce the enduring defence relationship between India and Russia,” said the Ministry of Defence, ahead of General Seth's visit. (ANI)

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