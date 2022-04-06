Army Chief meets S'pore top military leadership

Singapore, April 5
India and Singapore on Tuesday reaffirmed their strong and long-standing defence ties as Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane held talks with top Singaporean military leadership and discussed the roadmap to further enhance bilateral military cooperation.
The Chief of Army Staff, who is on a three-day visit to the city-state, called on Singapore's Minister for Defence, Dr Ng Eng Hen, and discussed regional geopolitical developments. “In the meeting, the strong & long-standing bilateral defence relationship between both Nations was reaffirmed,” the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted. Gen Naravane also called on Singapore's Army chief Brigadier General David Neo after inspecting the Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence and discussed “the roadmap to further enhance defence cooperation between both nations”, it said. —
