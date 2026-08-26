Kathmandu [Nepal], August 26 (ANI): Around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area of Nepal, the country's Tourism Board said on Wednesday, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies.

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It said 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, have been reported missing from the affected areas.

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The list of "reported missing" by Nepal Tourism also states that 37 NRIs are missing from the Himalayan Glacier Area.

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"Following the sudden flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa at around 8:30 am. on Wednesday, Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders are working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers who were in or travelling through the affected areas," NTB said in an update on X, giving "preliminary details of missing tourists".

"A preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies has identified 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, who were reported missing from the affected areas. The information is being verified and cross-checked in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies," it said.

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The Kathmandu Post earlier reported that at least seven people have been confirmed dead following a massive flash flood that swept through the Bhotekoshi River in central Nepal's Rasuwa district early Wednesday, leaving widespread devastation in its wake.

The report said that rescue efforts are actively underway, with at least 25 people rescued as of Wednesday afternoon.

It said that security forces, including the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and the Nepali Army, have been heavily mobilised, utilising 14 helicopters for search-and-rescue operations. Additionally, nine Armed Police Force personnel stationed at Timure near the Nepal-China border are currently missing.

Nepal Tourism Board also gave numbers for emergency assistance.

"Requested to contact the toll-free emergency number 1234. Hotline Number: 1144. Tourist Police: 9851289445. Inform the nearest police or security authority, local administration, travel agency, guide, or tour operator. Tourists are urged to remain calm, stay informed and follow official safety instructions," it said.

Indian Embassy in Nepal also provided Emergency Contact numbers.

"For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted: +977 985 131 6807 +977 970 910 7500," the Embassay said in a post on X. (ANI)

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