Around 130,000 Indian nationals returned to India since February 28: MEA

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs shared on Friday that around 1,30,000 Indians have returned to India since the developing security situation in West Asia.

Additional Secretary (Gulf), Aseem Mahajan, also shared the latest update on the flight and airspace situation in the region.

He made the remarks during the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on the recent developments in West Asia.

Mahajan said, "Let me update you on the latest flight and airspace situation in the region. Since February 28th, around 130,000 Indian nationals have returned to India."

He also provided the latest update on the flight and airspace situation in the region, noting, "In the UAE, regular non-scheduled commercial operations are operating from various airports and the availability of flights has improved; flights are available for travel. From Qatar, in the last few days, about 2,900 Indians have returned to India on Qatar Airways flights; some have also come via Saudi Arabia. And one or two flights of Qatar Airways daily to come to India in the next few days."

The Additional Secretary further noted, "In Saudi Arabia, the airspace continues to remain open. From Riyadh, yesterday, Air India Express and Indigo have started flight operations and regular flights are also available from Jeddah, Madinah, and Dammam. In Bahrain, Gulf Air has started operations from Dammam in Saudi Arabia and flights are coming to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi. So far, more than 1,000 Indian nationals have used these flights to return to India. In Kuwait, since the airspace is shut, the Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways is operating from the AQI airport of Saudi Arabia and it is also expected that they will start flights to India soon from this airport. In Iraq, the airspace is closed but we are facilitating travel of Indians from Saudi Arabia."

During the briefing, he also mentioned the death of two Indians who passed away in Muscat and also provided an update on Safesea Vishnu, noting that efforts are underway to repatriate the 15 Indian nationals and also to bring back the mortal remains of the Indian national.

The developments come amid the backdrop of the joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, which escalated tension across West Asia and the Gulf.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets. As the war enters its 14th day, the exchange of fire continues with threats of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the energy needs of several nations.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security.

In a post on X, Guterres said the unfolding conflict has caused immense suffering for civilians and urged all sides to move towards de-escalation and dialogue.

Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, the UN chief emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward.

"De-escalation and dialogue are the only way out," Guterres said, urging all parties to cease hostilities, uphold international law, protect civilians and return immediately to negotiations. (ANI)

