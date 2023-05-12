Arrest illegal: Top court orders Imran's release

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

Anger among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters gave way to jubilation on the streets of Pakistan after the Supreme Court on Thursday termed the party chief Imran Khan’s arrest “unlawful” and directed him to appear before the Islamabad High Court on Friday.

The SC asked that Imran be kept at the Police Lines Guest House not as a prisoner. It also allowed 10 people to stay with Imran over the night. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial also directed the Islamabad police chief to ensure his security.

The orders were issued by a three-judge bench which resumed hearing ex-cricketers’s plea against his arrest.

Former PM Imran asked his supporters, who had ransacked the residences of at least three Corps Commanders, to remain peaceful.

“We only want elections in the country. We don’t want anarchy in the country,’’ he said in a conversation with journalists.