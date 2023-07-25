Arrest Imran, Pak poll commission tells police

Islamabad, July 24
The Election Commission (EC) of Pakistan on Monday directed the Islamabad Police to arrest former PM Imran Khan and produce him before it on Tuesday in a case linked to contempt of the top electoral body.
Irked by Khan's persistent absence from the hearings, the EC instructed the Islamabad IG to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for his failure to appear in the contempt case.
The EC initiated contempt proceedings against Khan, 70, and former PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry last year for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the chief election commissioner and the electoral watchdog.
A four-member EC Bench headed by member Nisar Durrani issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan and Chaudhry in the last hearing on July 11 while sparing Umar. It rescheduled the hearing for July 25 with orders for all to appear.
