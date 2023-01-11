Arrest warrant against Imran in contempt case

Islamabad, January 10
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his aides in a contempt case.
The case is based on statements issued by top Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders against ECP and chief election commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja. A four-member bench issued warrants against Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar.
