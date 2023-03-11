Arrest warrant against Imran Khan suspended

Islamabad, March 10
A top court in Pakistan on Friday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in a hate speech case against state institutions after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party filed a petition against the move.
The non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Khan on Thursday on behalf of a citizen for “spreading hate” against state institutions and their offices following his recent speech.
Khan’s party filed a petition in the Balochistan High Court against the orders of a judicial magistrate in Quetta, urging it to cancel the arrest warrant and also quash the First Information Report filed against him at a police station in Quetta.
