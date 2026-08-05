Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Jammu and Kashmir surges ahead as PoJK faces crisis

Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Six years after the abrogation of Article 370, a stark contrast has emerged between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

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While Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rapid infrastructure development, a tourism boom and expanding economic opportunities, residents across PoJK continue to grapple with internet shutdowns, shuttered markets, disrupted banking services and growing public discontent.

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Residents of Muzaffarabad describe a region struggling with prolonged disruptions to essential services.

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An ongoing internet shutdown has brought businesses to a standstill, paralysed banking operations and affected education. Markets remain closed in several areas, public transport has been disrupted, and traders fear mounting financial losses.

Khawaja Ahmed, a resident of Muzaffarabad, said the communication blackout has severely affected daily life.

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"The internet is down. The whole system has been blocked," he said, urging the authorities to resolve the issue through dialogue rather than force. He also said schools have remained closed, preventing children from attending regular classes.

Former District Zakat Committee Chairman Riaz Argham criticised the prolonged strike, saying traders were bearing the brunt of the disruption. According to him, small businesses are suffering while shopkeepers fear continued financial losses.

Another resident, Mohd Ajmal Qureshi, highlighted the economic impact of the internet suspension.

"Today, the entire business ecosystem depends on internet connectivity. Without the internet, business comes to a halt," he said, adding that banking transactions have also become difficult.

Residents have also complained of medicine shortages, closed petrol pumps and limited public transport, painting a picture of an economy under severe strain.

Across the Line of Control, however, the picture is markedly different.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed accelerated infrastructure development, improved road and rail connectivity, expanded digital services, increased public investment and renewed focus on education, healthcare, sports and grassroots governance. Tourism has emerged as one of the strongest drivers of this economic transformation.

The impact is visible across destinations such as Pahalgam, where tourism supports livelihoods across multiple sectors--from orchards and handicrafts to hotels, transport and local markets.

"So many people here earn their livelihood because of tourism. It has helped us immensely," said local orchard owner Sohaib.

The bustling Pahalgam market reflects this economic activity. Handicraft stores, handloom outlets and souvenir shops showcase Kashmir's rich artistic heritage, with traditional shawls, papier-mache products, dry fruits and other handcrafted items attracting visitors from across the country.

Local shopkeeper Umar Ali said the younger generation is actively preserving and promoting Kashmir's traditional crafts.

"Our youngsters are carrying forward our art and heritage because we produce quality products. Tourists should come, explore Kashmir and support local artisans," he said.

The growing appeal of Kashmir's handicrafts is also reflected in repeat visitors.

Sweta, a tourist from Pune, said she was particularly impressed by the region's papier-mache artwork and handmade products.

"The handicrafts here are beautiful. We bought handmade kurtis, and the papier-mache work is truly remarkable," she said.

The developments on either side of the Line of Control underscore two sharply contrasting trajectories.

While residents in PoJK continue to seek restoration of basic services such as internet connectivity, banking, transport and functioning markets, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing expanding economic activity driven by infrastructure development, tourism and public investment.

The transformation of destinations like Pahalgam illustrates how improved connectivity, rising tourist footfall and sustained investment can generate employment, strengthen local businesses and create new economic opportunities.

Six years after the constitutional changes of August 2019, the contrast between the two regions is increasingly reflected not only in infrastructure and economic activity, but also in the everyday experiences and livelihoods of their residents. (ANI)

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