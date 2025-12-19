Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 (ANI): As Bangladesh simmers amidst a violent riot afer the death of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of the Inquilab Moncho, in a crucial development former Prime Minister Begum Khaleeda Zia's son Tarique Rehman is planning to return home to Bangladesh on December 25 ahead of the General Elections. According to Bangladesh Newspaper Prothom Alo, Rehman has submitted an application for a travel pass to the Bangladesh High Commission in London.

Rehman has been living in exile in London. Rahman was arrested in 2007 and after being released from prison in 2008, he travelled to the United Kingdom with his family for medical treatment and has remained there since.

The BNP is making special arrangements to mark Tarique Rahman's return as he is expected to play a major role in the party's campaign for the general election. Rahman's mother and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at a Hospital in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam on Thursday reassured foreign diplomats and representatives of international organisations, including the United Nations, regarding security for the upcoming election. Several ambassadors including from India attended the briefing.

The briefing comes at a time when there are increasing concerns over security of foreign missions in light of theviolence that has taken place.

The Foreign Secretary informed the diplomats of security measures taken by the government to ensure the safety of diplomatic missions. He claimed that certain security-related concerns raised by some missions with the government, which have since been resolved.

Earlier, India's Ministry of External Affairs had summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah and apprised him of India's strong concerns at the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh. The MEA said that it expected the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations.

He also requested that if anyone has any new concerns, they should contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promptly. Finally, the Foreign Secretary urged diplomats to send election observers ahead of the upcoming election.

Addressing the diplomats Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary then assured them that necessary measures have been taken to strengthen the security and protection of all diplomatic missions in Bangladesh. He said that law enforcement agencies, together with specialised diplomatic security units, are continuously monitoring movement around diplomatic areas and remain on high alert.

He added that the interim government is firmly committed not only to holding a peaceful election but also to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, both domestic and foreign, during and after the election. (ANI)

