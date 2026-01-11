As protests rage, NYT report says 'Trump briefed on military options of targeting Iran'

Washington DC [US], January 11 (ANI): According to a report in the New York Times the US President Donald Trump has been briefed in recent days on a range of military options targeting Iran.

According to the report, the options presented to Trump include targeted strikes on select sites in Tehran, including non-military infrastructure linked to the regime's internal security apparatus. The briefings are said to be part of contingency planning as the administration evaluates diplomatic, economic and military tools to deter further violence by Iranian authorities.

Earlier, Trump said the United States stands ready to help the Middle-Eastern country, which is looking at "Freedom" like never before. He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social. Trump said, "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!"

Senator Lindsey Graham further fuelled speculation on possible US action posting, "TO THE IRANIAN PEOPLE: your long nightmare is soon coming to a close. Your bravery and determination to end your oppression has been noticed by @POTUS

and all who love freedom. When President Trump says Make Iran Great Again, it means the protestors in Iran must prevail over the ayatollah. That is the clearest signal yet that he, President Trump understands Iran will never be great with the ayatollah and his henchmen in charge. To all who are sacrificing in Iran, God bless. Help is on the way."

He followed that with a reply to Trumps post on Iran saying, "As usual Mr. President, you are 100% right. Freedom now, freedom forever for the long suffering Iranian people. Death to the ayatollah's regime. Make Iran Great Again."

Meanwhile, anti-government protests in Iran have continued for the fourteenth consecutive day on Saturday, with authorities tightening security measures as demonstrations spread across multiple cities.

According to think tank the Institute for the study of war, "Protest activity has continued to take place across Iran amid the Iranian regime's continued nationwide internet shutdown. CTP-ISW has recorded 60 protests across 15 provinces since 0000 local time on January 10, 25 of which were medium-sized and eight of which were large."

Protests in Iran have evolved from demonstrations over rising living costs into a nationwide movement calling for the end of the Islamic Republic, which has ruled the country since the 1979 revolution. (ANI)

