By Ayushi Agarwal

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): As Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to supervise nuclear weapons in Pakistan, the global nuclear watchdog on Thursday said there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Rajnath Singh urged the IAEA to take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons. He also asked if nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of an "irresponsible and rogue nation" like Pakistan.

Advertisement

"Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan," IAEA said in response to a query by ANI.

There has been no comment from the IAEA so far when ANI reached out to the watchdog to comment on the statement given by India's defence minister.

Advertisement

During an interaction with the Armed Forces in Srinagarm, Singh said, "The world knows that our army's aim is accurate and when they hit the target, they leave the counting to the enemies. How strong India's pledge against terrorism today, it can be known from the fact that we did not even care about their nuclear blackmail. The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has threatened India. Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of International Atomic Energy Agency."

The International Atomic Energy Agency is the world's central intergovernmental forum for scientific and technical cooperation in the nuclear field. It works for the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology, contributing to international peace and security and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The Agency was set up as the world's "Atoms for Peace" organization within the United Nations family. From the beginning, it was given the mandate to work with its Member States and multiple partners worldwide to promote safe, secure and peaceful nuclear technologies. The objectives of the IAEA's dual mission - to promote and control the Atom - are defined in Article II of the IAEA Statute.

Social media has recently been abuzz with speculations about a possible nuclear leak in Pakistan's nuclear facility. However, on Monday, Air Marshal AK Bharti, while responding to a query during the press briefing, said that the Indian Armed Forces did not target Kirana Hills in Pakistan.

When asked whether India had struck Kirana Hills, Air Marshal AK Bharti responded, "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation, we did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there."

Notably, when the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, Tommy Piggot, was asked whether the US team has gone to Pakistan to investigate the nuclear radiation leak, he said that he has nothing to talk about at this time.

Underlining India's firm stance against Pakistan's nuclear blackmail, PM Modi, during his address earlier, said that "India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail."

"India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Operation Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism," Modi said in his first address to the nation after India struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)