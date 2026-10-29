As US mulls fresh strikes, Mojtaba Khamenei wants Iran to end state of 'neither war nor peace'

Tehran [Iran], October 29 (ANI): Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei has called for an end to the current state of 'neither war nor peace' in the region. Describing the directive as an important direction, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the Nation's cabinet that the government would pursue the realisation and fulfilment of the Leader’s decree earnestly, and with all its capacity.

The Iranian cabinet on Wednesday discussed the country’s current conditions and its management, promoting national resilience, and dealing with enemy threats with Pezeshkian emphasizing the necessity of continuous preparation to face any emerging scenarios, reported IRNA.

Advertisement

"All ministers, heads and deputies of the executive branches are obliged to maintain full readiness based on requirements, and use the existing capacities to increase productivity and strengthen the national power," he advised.

Advertisement

Pezeshkian called for a high resilience capacity to stand against any threats, sanctions and external pressure.

"Enemies should not think they can weaken the will of the Iranian nation and force the country to surrender," he stressed.

Advertisement

During the cabinet meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented a report on diplomatic developments and regional consultations, especially during the visits of a Qatari delegation and the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan.

Tehran's change of direction came even as US Vice President JD Vance opened a direct channel to one of Iran’s most powerful hard-liners in an attempt to revive peace negotiations, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Vance transmitted a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, who serves as secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and is a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

This outreach was designed to examine whether Washington and Tehran might establish a framework for negotiations. According to a single individual acquainted with the subject cited by the WSJ, the letter was dispatched at Trump’s direction, and the president remains fully informed regarding the initiative.

With direct American action seemingly on hold with the US Midterms scheduled for November 3 and the uncertainty on the next government in Israel, West Asia continues to hover on the edge bracing for more conflict. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)