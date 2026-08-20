As US scales back military exercises with S Korea, Japan says N Korea launches suspected ballistic missile

Tokyo [Japan], August 20 (ANI): Japan on Thursday said North Korea had launched a suspected ballistic missile, issuing an emergency alert and directing authorities to gather and analyse information on the launch and ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels and other assets, amid US moves to scale back its upcoming joint military exercises with South Korea on the Korean Peninsula targeted at Pyongyang.

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Japan's Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X, "North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow."

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In a separate post, the Prime Minister's Office said the Prime Minister had instructed authorities to make maximum efforts to gather and analyse information and provide the public with timely and appropriate updates.

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The Prime Minister also ordered authorities to ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels and other assets and take all possible precautionary measures, including readiness for contingencies.

"1. Dedicate maximum effort to gather and analyze information, and provide the public with information in a timely and appropriate manner. 2. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, and other assets. 3. Take all possible measures for precaution, including readiness for contingencies," the instructions read.

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The latest launch comes as the United States moves to scale back upcoming joint military exercises with South Korea.

US President Donald Trump has ordered US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" the scale of the upcoming joint military exercises with Seoul, criticising the drills as costly and saying they send a "hostile" signal to North Korea.

Trump made the remarks ahead of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise between the United States and South Korea.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the 11-day exercise was scheduled to begin Monday.

Trump said it was "too late to cancel" the drills but that he had instructed the Pentagon chief to significantly scale them back.

The US President also cited his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he was unhappy that Washington had long agreed to participate in joint military exercises with South Korea.

The move followed Trump's remarks, on Sunday, that South Korea had declined a recent request from Washington to assist in efforts related to the denuclearisation of Iran as the conflict that began on February 28 continues.

South Korea's presidential office said it was closely monitoring Trump's announcement and expressed hope for "meaningful dialogue" with Washington on alliance issues and regional security.

Thursday's alert marks another reported suspected North Korean missile launch in recent weeks.

Japan had issued a similar emergency alert on August 12, saying North Korea had launched a suspected ballistic missile. Another alert was issued on August 6.

The latest development comes amid continued tensions over North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes and as Seoul and Washington adjust their military exercises while maintaining their security alliance. (ANI)

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