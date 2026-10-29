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Home / World / ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: Rajnath Singh

ASEAN centrality cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific vision: Rajnath Singh

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ANI
Updated At : 07:57 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Cebu [Philippines], October 29 (ANI): India has reiterated its commitment to ASEAN centrality, a cornerstone of the country’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision.

Speaking at the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoped the ADMM meeting would strengthen mutual trust, tackle emerging disruptions and advance defence cooperation between member states.

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“On this occasion, India reiterates its unwavering commitment to ASEAN centrality, which is a cornerstone of our Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. This forum is important for maintaining a resilient, secure and prosperous region. I hope today’s ADMM meeting will help strengthen our mutual trust, tackle emerging disruptions and advance defence cooperation,” the Defence Minister said.

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Defence Minister Singh also expressed gratitude to the Philippines for the successful conduct of the ADMM-Plus, and for their warm hospitality.

“I express my sincere gratitude to the Philippines for the successful conduct of the 30th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus and for the warm hospitality. Today, we are discussing our shared security concerns,” he added.

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The Objective of the " Act East Policy” is to promote economic cooperation, cultural ties and develop strategic relationships with countries in the Asia-Pacific region through continuous engagement at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels, thereby providing enhanced connectivity to the States of North Eastern Region including Arunachal Pradesh with other countries in our neighbourhood.

With an emphasis on India-ASEAN cooperation in connection with India’s domestic agenda on infrastructure, manufacturing, trade, skills, urban renewal, smart cities, Make in India and other initiatives.

For the Indo-Pacific region, India envisions Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR). The Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), promulgated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, also provides first-order specificity to India’s maritime vision.

Earlier, the Defence Minister held a bilateral meeting with Philippine Secretary of National Defence Gilberto C Teodoro Jr, on the evening on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Cebu, Philippines.

During the meeting, both leaders reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and discussed avenues to further strengthen their strategic partnership, with particular emphasis on maritime security and joint defence production. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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