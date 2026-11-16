ASEAN, China continue to seek common ground amid global uncertainties: Philippine President

Manila [Philippines], November 16 (ANI): Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated on Monday that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China maintain a shared resolve to find common ground and advance practical collaboration despite existing regional and global uncertainties.

Marcos delivered the remarks during his opening address at the 29th ASEAN-China Summit, which was attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The Philippines currently serves as the rotating chair of the regional bloc.

Highlighting the diplomatic milestone, Marcos noted that the current year marks both the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations and the fifth anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Even amid regional and global uncertainties, ASEAN and China continue to find common ground and pursue tangible cooperation," he stated, further emphasising that both sides acknowledge the significance of advancing innovative approaches to tackle shared environmental challenges.

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He stressed that the sides' shared commitment to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes must be reflected in their actions, including through self-restraint, mutual respect and practical cooperation.

Additionally, Marcos pointed out that ASEAN and China continue to actively participate in major trade and investment promotion initiatives to further broaden their economic cooperation.

He urged stakeholders to build upon the accomplishments of the partnership to foster peace, stability and prosperity across the region.

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Meanwhile, Premier Li drew attention to rising unilateralism, protectionism and recurring geopolitical conflicts worldwide.

"Despite the challenging global environment, China-ASEAN cooperation has maintained strong momentum and achieved encouraging results," he remarked during his opening speech.

Li observed that bilateral trade between China and ASEAN exceeded USD 1 trillion last year, marking a 20.1 per cent increase from 2021. He also highlighted progress in collaborative ventures, including the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, key connectivity initiatives such as the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway and the China-Laos Railway, the opening of the Pinglu Canal and the rollout of the ASEAN Visa programme.

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"The past five years have been truly extraordinary, and the achievements we scored have not come easily," Li stated.

He outlined three key priorities: promoting the tradition of friendship and mutual assistance, upholding the fundamental principles of openness and mutual benefit, and embracing the trend of innovation-driven development amid rapid advances in science and technology.

Furthermore, he emphasised that ASEAN and China's "long history of friendly exchanges" has not lost its relevance due to international turbulence but has rather "grown more mature and resilient".

Although economic and trade restrictions have multiplied globally, Li affirmed, "we remain firmly committed to safeguarding multilateralism and promoting free trade and endeavour to make the pie of cooperation bigger". (ANI)

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