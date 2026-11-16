ASEAN-China Summit: Chinese Premier Li Qiang pledges support for early conclusion of South China Sea code of conduct

Manila [Philippines], November 16 (ANI): Chinese Premier Li Qiang has pledged to back the swift finalisation of a “substantive and effective” Code of Conduct (COC) for the South China Sea as Beijing and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) intensify efforts to wrap up talks on the agreement. Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro announced on Monday.

According to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), Li voiced this pledge following his chairmanship of the ASEAN-China Summit held in Pasay City, PNA reported.

“An important statement of the Chinese Premier is when he said that he is committed towards an effective, substantive, and early conclusion of the Code of Conduct, which is consistent with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” Lazaro said, as per the state news agency.

According to PNA, Lazaro explained that while Beijing and ASEAN member states are pleased with how the discussions have advanced, a “lack of material time” prevented them from finalising the pact before the end of the year.

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“If we were given another five to six months, we could have finished it. But to say that it will be finished in 2027, (we) give it to Singapore,” she stated, as quoted by the Philippine News Agency.

The agency further noted Lazaro's remarks that the Marcos administration has remained “very focused on the COC” and views reaching the 80 percent completion mark as encouraging momentum.

“We have done 80 percent or more than that. So, I don't think it's a failure. I think we have done what we have to do as far as Philippines as chair (is concerned). But we didn't have more time,” she said, according to PNA.

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As detailed in the Philippine News Agency report, the COC is designed strictly to act as a “mechanism for the constructive management of differences at sea,” with participating negotiators concurring that its purpose is not to resolve territorial disputes.

PNA also reported that negotiators have already resolved the link between the COC and the 2002 Declaration of Conduct (DOC)—previously one of four remaining sticking points—and have reached a consensus to utilise the completed agreement as a structure for joint maritime cooperation among the parties.

Earlier, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China maintain a shared resolve to find common ground and advance practical collaboration despite existing regional and global uncertainties.

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Marcos delivered the remarks during his opening address at the 29th ASEAN-China Summit, which was attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang. The Philippines currently serves as the rotating chair of the regional bloc.

Highlighting the diplomatic milestone, Marcos noted that the current year marks both the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations and the fifth anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."Even amid regional and global uncertainties, ASEAN and China continue to find common ground and pursue tangible cooperation," he stated, further emphasising that both sides acknowledge the significance of advancing innovative approaches to tackle shared environmental challenges.

He stressed that the sides' shared commitment to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes must be reflected in their actions, including through self-restraint, mutual respect and practical cooperation.

Additionally, Marcos pointed out that ASEAN and China continue to actively participate in major trade and investment promotion initiatives to further broaden their economic cooperation.

He urged stakeholders to build upon the accomplishments of the partnership to foster peace, stability and prosperity across the region. (ANI)

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