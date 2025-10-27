DT
Home / World / ASEAN welcomes its 11th member: East Timor

ASEAN welcomes its 11th member: East Timor

ANI
Updated At : 04:05 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 27 (ANI/WAM): East Timor was formally admitted on Sunday as the 11th member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The accession documents for East Timor's full membership were signed during the opening of the 47th ASEAN Summit on Sunday in the presence of ASEAN leaders and several guest heads of state. According to a statement from Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the signing officially marked East Timor's entry as ASEAN's 11th full member.

Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao said it was a historic moment for his country, with a new beginning that would bring 'immense opportunities' for trade and investment." For the people of East Timor, this is not only a dream realised, but a powerful affirmation of our journey," Gusmao said in a speech before the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"This is not the end, but rather the beginning--for East Timor to complete its internal processes, and for all of us to support its full integration into ASEAN," said Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

