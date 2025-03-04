DT
Ashish Sinha appointed as India's next Ambassador to Estonia

Ashish Sinha appointed as India's next Ambassador to Estonia

Sinha is an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 2005 batch. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
ANI
Updated At : 01:42 PM Mar 04, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Ashish Sinha, presently serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Estonia, the Ministry announced.

Sinha is an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 2005 batch. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Ashish Sinha (IFS: 2005), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Estonia."

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it added.

India has "long-standing historical links" with Estonia. India recognised the Republic of Estonia on September 9, 1991, and diplomatic ties between the two nations were established on December 2 of the same year. Since then, bilateral relations between India and Estonia have continued to be cordial and friendly.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Estonia's President Alar Karis on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris. The two leaders discussed ways to boost ties in sectors such as trade, technology, culture, and more.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Had a very productive meeting with the President of Estonia, Mr. Alar Karis on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris. India's ties with Estonia are growing remarkably over the years. We discussed ways to boost ties in areas like trade, technology, culture and more." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

