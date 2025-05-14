Tokyo (Japan), May 14 (ANI): The SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025 event was held recently, bringing together 500 companies and 50,000 participants, including startups and leading-edge tech firms worldwid.

Advertisement

Tokyo Metropolitan Governor Yuriko Koike officially inaugurated the event, setting the tone for a high-impact exchange of ideas.

Advertisement

Yuriko Koike, Tokyo Metropolitan Governor, said "The concept of a circular economy was deeply rooted in the Edo period -- the former name of Tokyo -- and its legacy of sustainability continues to inspire the city today. Tokyo has inherited the DNA of this sustainable Edo, carrying forward its spirit as it builds the future. This enduring tradition is now shaping Tokyo's vision for tomorrow. And while you're here, don't just explore the technology -- enjoy authentic sushi and soak in the excitement of these three incredible days at SusHi Tech Tokyo. With that, I'm proud to officially declare the opening of SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025. Thank you!"

Governor Yuriko Koike encouraged young students to take an active interest in startups.

Advertisement

During the event, five students presented their own developing business ideas.

Each pavilion featured a unique blend of traditional culture, modern technology, and contemporary design.

India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, under the Startup India initiative, also participated in SusHi Tech Tokyo.

Indian start-up of AI service, said " This technology can be used both for the customer support as well as sales and marketing. Come on. And within the I mean, in terms of the function of the industries, this could be done in retail and telecom and travel and healthcare. So anywhere where there is, a requirement for the conversation.

Kazuya Katayama, Deputy Director General, Startup Strategy Promotion Headquarters, said "Above all globalization is the distinctive characteristic of this event. Especially in Asia and India we tried to connect to eco system players. It has flourished today. SusHi Tech Tokyo is the opportunity for world ecosystem players especially for Asian and Indian. Bring up today's meeting to next step. For example, fundraising, IPO and collaboration with Japanese big companies. This kind of achievement will be handed over to next and after next. We wish to create good circulation".

Tokyo is evolving into a more sustainable, high-tech city while preserving the cultural legacy of the Edo era.

This unique blend of tradition and innovation positions Tokyo as a key driver of Asia's and the world's circular economy. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)