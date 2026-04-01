Asif calls Israel ‘evil’, retracts after Netanyahu’s ‘outrageous’ retort

Israel on Thursday put Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif in his place, strongly objecting to the latter’s statement and questioning Pakistan’s neutrality as a mediator in US-Iran negotiations.

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Israeli Prime Minister’s Office rebuked Khwaja Asif, stating that his “call for Israel's annihilation is outrageous” and slammed Pakistan’s government over its conduct. “Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace,” Israeli PM’s Office said.

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This comes after Khwaja Asif, in a post on X, called Israel “evil and a curse for humanity”, accusing it of committing “genocide” in Lebanon while peace negotiations are underway.

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“Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated,” he said. “I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell,” he added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saarsaid, “Israel views very gravely these blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to mediate peace. Calling the Jewish state cancerous is effectively calling for its annihilation. Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction,” Sa’ar said in a post on X. Soon after Netanyahu’s statement. Asif deleted the post.