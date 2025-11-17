Assam CM connects with Indian diaspora in London; highlights global presence of state

London [United Kingdom], November 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the Indian diaspora and the Assamese community in London on Sunday (local time), highlighting the rich culture, the unity of the Assamese culture, and how Assam has made its mark on a global scale.

CM Sarma is on a visit to London, United Kingdom, to try to bring the sacred Vrindavani Vastra back to Assam. The artefact is in the British Museum currently. On his first day in London, Assam CM visited the city's waterfront.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that he would sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the British Museum to bring the sacred Vrindavani Vastra back, stating that "Vikas" and "Virasat" continue to be pillars of their governance.

CM Himanta Biswa stated that Vrindavani Vastra is a "timeless masterpiece", woven with devotion and the spirit of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, a "sacred textile that brings Vaishnava culture alive through its divine craftsmanship".

"Our government has begun the process to bring this historic treasure back to Assam, where it truly belongs," he said.

In a post on X, he said on Sunday, "Tomorrow is a big day for Assam & Bharat. We are signing a MoU with the British Museum so that the sacred Vrindavani Vastra can be brought back home under a loaning arrangement. Vikas and Virasat continue to be pillar of our governance agenda."

Giving the details of his London visit, CM Himanta Biswa said in another separate post, "On my first day in London, I visited the city's waterfront. We are transforming Guwahati's riverfront and are in the process of borrowing some of the global best practices. In between, I also met our hardworking diaspora and interacted with them," he added.

In August, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma announced significant progress in the state's long-standing efforts to bring back the Vrindavani Vastra, a sacred textile created by 15th-century saint and reformer Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, currently housed in the British Museum.

The textile depicts the dasavatara (ten incarnations) of Lord Krishna and scenes from his childhood, and is regarded as a treasured symbol of Assamese heritage and devotion. CM Sarma said that the Museum is willing to loan it for 18 months in 2027.

The state government has already allotted land for the museum, and JSW Group has agreed to construct the facility under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Earlier, the British Museum Director, Dr Nicholas Cullinan OBE, wrote a letter to the Assam Chief Minister and stated that the British Museum is developing plans to support this important initiative and to further shared efforts in honouring the Assamese textile tradition. (ANI)

