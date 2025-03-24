Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights plans for skilled workforce training in Japanese language for jobs in Japan

Dispur (Assam) [India], March 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday highlighted plans to train the state's skilled workforce in Japanese, enabling them to access job opportunities in Japan, during a virtual address at a seminar on Innovation in Human Resources, where Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also spoke.

In a post on X, he said, "HCM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered a virtual address at the seminar on Innovation in Human Resources, where Hon'ble PM of Japan, Mr Shigeru Ishiba, also spoke. HCM highlighted Assam's plans to train its exceptionally skilled workforce in the Japanese language, enabling them to access short-term work opportunities in Japan. With insights from Shri R. Madhu Sudan and Hon'ble Speaker of the House of Representatives, the event underscored India-Japan cooperation in building a highly skilled workforce."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo also highlighted the seminar's significance in strengthening India-Japan collaboration in human resource development.

In a post on X, the embassy stated, "Shri R. Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of Mission delivered opening remarks at a seminar on 24 March 2025, titled "INNOVATION IN HUMAN RESOURCES - From Specified Skilled Workers and Technical Trainees to Leading Edge Forefront Highly Skilled Professionals". Hon'ble Prime Minister of Japan, Mr Shigeru Ishiba and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered virtual addresses. Hon'ble Speaker of the House of Representatives addressed the audience on India-Japan cooperation on Human Resources."

Earlier in the day, the International Day of Forests was celebrated at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo.

The embassy shared glimpses of the event in a post on X, stating, "Glimpses of International Day of Forests celebrations at Embassy of India Tokyo. H.E. Mr Kirti Vardhan Singh, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India, gave a virtual address. Mr R Madhu Sudan, Deputy Chief of Mission Embassy of India, H.E. Mr MATSUZAWA Yutaka, Vice-Minister for Global Environmental Affairs, Ministry of the Environment, Government of Japan, Mr KAWASHIMA Yutaka, Senior Policy Analyst for International Affairs, Forestry Agency of Japan spoke at the event." (ANI)

