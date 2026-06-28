Assam Rifles contingent, Indian Navy marching band to participate in Seychelles Golden Jubilee celebrations: MEA

Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): Underlining the depth of partnership between India and Seychelles, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Sunday that an Assam Rifles contingent and an Indian Navy marching band would participate in the African island nation's 50th Independance Day celebrations.

Advertisement

Addressing a Special Press Briefing in Victoria, Misri said, "Later today, Prime Minister will attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the independence of Seychelles as the guest of honour. A contingent from the Assam Rifles in India and an Indian Navy marching band will also participate in these celebrations. On this occasion, two Indian naval ships, INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak, will also be docked at Port Victoria to mark this very special occasion."

Advertisement

He informed that participation of such units has been the tradition between the two countries.

Advertisement

In the earlier engagements of PM Modi in Seychelles, Misri informed that at a special function on Saturday, PM Modi gifted a fast patrol vessel named LESPWAR, which means hope in Creole, to the special Seychelles Defence Forces.

"In addition to this fast-patrol vessel, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats were also handed over to the Seychelles Defence Forces to enhance their capabilities," he informed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier today, in his address to an Extraordinary Session of the 8th National Assembly of Seychelles, PM Modi, who is on a State visit to the island country, underscored the "indivisibility" of the region's security.

"As maritime neighbours, we recognise that the security of one adds to the security of the other. The prosperity of one contributes to the prosperity of the other. The stability of the region benefits us all," PM Modi asserted.

"Our cooperation in maritime security and capacity building reflects our shared commitment to a safer and more secure Indian Ocean Region," he stated.

He further highlighted a powerful historical parallel regarding India's steadfast support for Seychelles' sovereignty.

"Fifty years ago, at the dawn of your independence, the Indian Naval Ship INS Nilgiri was present in Port Victoria as a mark of friendship and solidarity. Today, as you celebrate your Golden Jubilee, INS Ikshak and INS Tarkash are docked at Port Victoria," PM Modi said, noting that while five decades have passed, India's commitment remains unchanged.

PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to address the National Assemby. In his address, he highlighted the historical bonds of friendship between India and Seychelles and underscored the shared values of democracy, rule of law and people-centric governance that guide the two countries. He noted that mutual trust and close cooperation have shaped a robust partnership spanning development cooperation, maritime security, technology, innovation, health and capacity building. Prime Minister also called for enhanced parliamentary exchanges between the two democracies.

Prime Minister and the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie today held official talks at the State House in Victoria, Mahe.

Te talks covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with the leaders agreeing to further strengthen cooperation in health, education, capacity building, digital transformation, sustainable development, social infrastructure, renewable energy, maritime security and defence.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including challenges in the Indian Ocean region, such as illegal fishing, drug trafficking and piracy.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the implementation of projects and initiatives under the Special Economic Package announced by India. Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting the development priorities of Seychelles and to further deepen the close and enduring partnership between the two countries.

Following the official talks, both leaders released a joint commemorative logo marking 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Several MoUs/agreements in the fields of Capacity Building, UPI, Health, Agriculture, Shipping, Space, Extradition and Line of Credit were exchanged thereafter. The amount of the Line of Credit stands at INR 1250 crores.

In addition, several announcements in the fields of food security, infrastructure, health, vocational training, maritime security and defence were made in support of the development needs of Seychelles.

Seychelles also announced that it is joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure [CDRI].

The Leader of Opposition of Seychelles, Bernard Georges, also called on Prime Minister. The two leaders discussed India-Seychelles bilateral ties and conveyed their strong support to further build the special friendship between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Herminie.

Seychelles has conferred its highest honour for environmental leadership, the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', on Prime Minister Modi, recognising his commitment to sustainable development and green growth.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)