Assange loses bid to fight extradition, to appeal again

London, June 9
WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange has lost his latest attempt to fight extradition from Britain to the US where he is wanted on criminal charges, though he will renew his appeal next week.
Assange, 51, is wanted by United States’ authorities on 18 charges relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables. Britain has given the go-ahead for his extradition and a judge at London’s High Court ruled this week that Assange had no legal grounds to challenge the decision, according to a court order published on Friday.
However, his wife Stella Assange said there would be a hearing next week at which Assange would again appeal against the decision to extradite him. — Reuters
