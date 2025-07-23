"Assistances are being offered," Indian Embassy in Ireland on attack on Indian

Dublin [Ireland], July 23 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Ireland on Wednesday said that it was in touch with the Indian victim in Tallaght, adding that all assistance was being offered to him.

The embassy said that it was in touch with all the relevant authorities in this regard.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Regarding the recent incident of physical attack on an Indian national happened in Tallaght, Dublin, Embassy is in touch with the victim and his family. All the requisite assistances are being offered. Embassy is also in touch with the relevant Irish authorities in this regard."

https://x.com/IndiainIreland/status/1947937360345260036

Akhilesh Mishra, Indian Ambassador to Ireland met the representatives of Indian community associations across Ireland and also voiced strong-worded condemnation against the attack.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Ambassador H.E. Shri Akhilesh Mishra met the representatives of Indian community associations across Ireland, at the Embassy."

https://x.com/IndiainIreland/status/1948008875614933093

In a post on X, Mishra said, "How can an "ALLEGED" assault cause such horrible injury & bleeding? Aghast at the insensitivity & obfuscation of Raidio Teilifis Éireann, Ireland's National Public Service. Thank Hon Paul Murphy, Ireland's National Police and Security Service & Irish people for their sympathy, support to the innocent victim. Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice!"

https://x.com/AkhileshIFS/status/1947289213445018007

Dublin South West Together, a local community, expressed solidarity with migrants to the region.

In a post on Facebook, they announced a community stand out.

"A vicious racist attack in Kilnamanagh which left an Indian man needing hospital treatment. The man was walking through Kilnamanagh when he was set upon by a gang of youths. The man was stabbed, beaten and stripped. False accusations about the man were later spread on social media in an attempt to justify the attack," it said.

"Racists and Far Right groups have stoked the fire against immigrants for months and this has fuelled racism across Dublin city. Our local community will be taking a stand against this attack. The people being attacked are our neighbours, their children are the children of our neighbours. We must stand by them and not allow racists who inflict violence to gain any more. Who lives here belongs here! Let this be a turning point against racist attacks in our community, Tallaght! Join our community stand out on Friday at 6.30pm!" the post read. (ANI)

