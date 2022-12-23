 At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold' : The Tribune India

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'

Threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'

Combined with the arctic cold, wind-chill factors as low as 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (minus 40 Celsius) were forecast in the High Plains, the northern Rockies and Great Basin, the NWS said. Reuters



Detroit, December 23

A dangerously frigid arctic air mass gripped a vast expanse of the United States on Thursday as a looming winter storm of historic proportions threatened to upend travel plans for millions of Americans.

Leading into the holiday weekend, the impending storm was expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, heavy rains followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (100 kph) and bitter cold as far south as the Mexican border.

As the storm took shape over the Great Lakes on Thursday, a weather phenomenon known as a bomb cyclone was likely to develop from a "rapidly deepening low-pressure" system, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The cyclone could spawn snowfalls of a half inch (1.25 cm) per hour and howling winds from the Upper Midwest to the interior Northeast, producing near-zero visibility, the weather service said.

Combined with the arctic cold, wind-chill factors as low as 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (minus 40 Celsius) were forecast in the High Plains, the northern Rockies and Great Basin, the NWS said. Exposure to such conditions without adequate protection can cause frostbite within minutes.

Power outages were likely from high winds, heavy snow and icy conditions, combined with overall higher energy demands, and the storm was expected to make travel virtually impossible at times.

The extreme cold posed a particular hazard to livestock in the ranching-intensive region. Tyson Foods Inc, the nation's leading meat producer by sales, said it had scaled back operations to protect employees and animals.

"It's dangerous and threatening," President Joe Biden said at the White House, urging Americans with travel plans to not delay and to set off on Thursday. "This is not like a snow day, when you were a kid, this is serious stuff." By afternoon, well over half of the Lower 48 states, from Washington state to Florida, were under wind-chill alerts and other winter weather advisories affecting more than 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, the weather service reported.

The NWS map of looming weather hazards on Thursday, stretching from border to border and coast to coast, "depicts one of the greatest extends of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," the agency said.

'WHITE-OUT' CHRISTMAS

The storm front could bring more than a foot (30 cm) of snow to some areas as it moves eastward out of the Plains and Great Lakes, weather service meteorologist Ashton Cook said. Snow squalls were expected from Illinois to Indiana, and could produce white-out conditions.

The American Automobile Association estimates 112.7 million people planned to travel 50 miles (80 km) or more from home between December 23 and January 2, up 3.6 million travelers over last year and closing in on pre-pandemic numbers.

More than 4,500 U.S. flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been canceled, with two major airports in Chicago accounting for over 1,200 of the cancellations, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

"They're ruining Christmas," Nadia Dickens, 42, a management company worker in Gallatin Tennessee, said on Thursday after her flight from Nashville was scrubbed.

She was headed for Corpus Christi, Texas, for a Christmas Day family gathering where she looked forward to making tamales with her 94-year-old grandmother. Dickens booked another flight to Austin, Texas, after a relative offered to make the four-hour drive to get her to the family reunion, but she remained pessimistic.

"We're going to get an inch of snow overnight and the weather is just dreadful all over the place," she said.

The frigid air mass that first enveloped northern states was pushing south through central Oklahoma and northwestern Texas, where the mercury plunged to single digits on Thursday.

Hundreds of Texans died in February 2021 after the state's power grid failed amid wintry storms, leaving millions without electricity. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which has since worked to safeguard its grid, "expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand at this time," spokesperson Christy Penders said.

Temperatures in the Southern Plains and Southeast could stay below freezing, 30-plus degrees less than normal, for multiple days, the NWS predicted.

Greg Carbin, chief of forecast operations at the NWS Weather Prediction Center in Maryland, said freezing or below-freezing cold would bisect central Florida, with temperatures about 25 degrees below normal.

Motorists in the Ohio and Tennessee valleys were warned that wet roads could instantly freeze over as temperatures fell.

The NWS also warned of freezing rain in parts of Oregon and Washington in the Northwest, where a separate storm was forming on Thursday.

Georgia on Wednesday joined North Carolina and Kentucky in declaring states of emergency. Temperatures in north Georgia were forecast to hit 10F (minus 12C) with subzero wind chills.

"We are expecting weather we haven't seen in a decade or more," Georgia Governor Brian Kemp told a media briefing.

Brandon Mattis, 24, said his flight from New York City to Atlanta was canceled on Thursday due to the coming storm, leaving him "flustered" at LaGuardia Airport in Queens.

Mattis said he searched for alternate routes and was even considering a 21-hour bus ride to Atlanta.

"Anything we can do just to get there, we're going to do," he said.

Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

2
Nation

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

3
Punjab

Delhi High Court dismisses plea opposing permission to Sikhs carrying kirpans on flights

4
Entertainment

Who is 'AU' and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress

5
Nation

Mask up in crowded places, boost surveillance and keep hospitals ready: PM Modi's big messages at Covid meet

6
Chandigarh

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

7
World

Ali Ahmed Aslam, Pakistan-born Scottish inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, dies at 77

8
Nation

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting

9
Nation

Rajasthan professor demands sexual favours from university student, fails her on refusing to oblige; arrested

10
Himachal

First budget of Congress govt in Himachal Pradesh to present clear picture of financial position: Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Don't Miss

View All
In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village
Punjab

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Top News

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries

Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...

Russian President Putin wants to end war in Ukraine, says 'sooner, the better'

Russian President Putin wants to end war in Ukraine, says 'sooner, the better'

China hospital data absent from WHO's latest Covid reports, raising concern

China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern

WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Amritsar sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector

The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'

Threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans


Cities

View All

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

Drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Traffic on road outside bus stand a norm

Loose dangling wires on Jamun Wali Road a threat

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Opposition uproar in MC House

Opposition uproar in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House

13 days on, Chandigarh logs 1 case of Covid-19

Musical, stand-up comedy nights at 3-day Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Fog grounds 6 flights, delays 30 at International airport in Mohali

CAT 2022: Panchkula’s Arpan tops tricity with 99.91 percentile

At 5.3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season’s coldest morning

At 5.3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's coldest morning

House-to-house vaccine drive, Delhi prepares to tackle Covid

Three Nigerian nationals held for peddling drugs

Flipkart officials quizzed over sale of acid

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Don't let outsiders interfere, MC officials told

MC to test water samples from across city for purity

Over 6,000-kg seized poppy husk destroyed

From Parliament to state, Doabites made their presence felt

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

7 booked for illegal mining

Bus rams into divider, none injured

Admn to organise job fair at ITI on Gill Road today

Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express partially restored

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Punjabi varsity beat defending champions Corps of Signals

Students take part in international conference