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Home / World / At least 11 killed after avalanche hits climbers in Russia's North Caucasus

At least 11 killed after avalanche hits climbers in Russia's North Caucasus

The avalanche swept down Mount Mizhirgi, hitting a group of 33 climbers

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Reuters
Moscow, Updated At : 12:57 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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At least 11 persons were killed and six others injured after an avalanche struck a group of climbers in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria region in the North Caucasus, local emergency services said.

The avalanche swept down Mount Mizhirgi, one of the highest peaks in Russia's North Caucasus, at around 5 pm local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday, hitting a group of 33 climbers.

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As of 9 am local time on Monday, 10 climbers had made their own way down the mountain, while the fate of six others remained unknown, emergency services said.

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More than 50 emergency workers were involved in the search and rescue operation, but efforts were being hampered by difficult terrain and a high risk of further avalanches, they said.

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