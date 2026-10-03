At least 13, mostly Catholic pilgrims, killed in Kenya highway crash

At least 13 people were killed in a road crash involving multiple vehicles on the highway to the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa, police said Saturday.

Most of those killed were pilgrims on the way to a prayer site.

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The incident in the Salama area happened after midnight when a truck driver tried and failed to overtake another truck, swerving and causing a collision with vehicles, including a van carrying pilgrims, according to local police.

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The driver and at least 12 passengers in that van died at the scene, police said.

The pilgrims were going to a prayer site in Nakuru County, west of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, said Martin Kivuva, Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Mombasa.

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It was not clear how many pilgrims were in the van, or if there were any survivors.

Road accidents are a problem across Africa. The accidents often are blamed on poorly maintained vehicles, excess speed and poor road conditions.