At least 14 killed in suicide bombing outside Pakistan police station

Peshawar [Pakistan], August 3 (ANI): A devastating suicide bombing targeted the Kabal police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat district on Sunday, killing at least 14 people, including police personnel, and injuring 18 others, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

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The explosion occurred when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives after police personnel attempted to intercept and search him at the entry point of the police facility, according to Swat District Police Officer Umar Khan.

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The attack took place close to Kabal Chowk, where hundreds of residents had assembled for a massive public demonstration against the relentless surge of terrorism in the Swat Valley, highlighting growing public anger over the state's failure to maintain security.

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Swat police spokesperson Nasir Iqbal Karimi confirmed the death toll to Dawn, as security forces cordoned off the targeted area and launched forensic investigations.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmed Faizi told Dawn that nine bodies were transported to Central Hospital Saidu Sharif, while five bodies were shifted to Kabal Hospital. He added that two of the injured remained in critical condition.

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The high-intensity blast triggered widespread panic among the demonstration's participants, coming just as the final speaker was addressing the rally. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the assault.

Public speakers addressing the anti-terrorism rally before the explosion bitterly condemned the resurgence of militant violence in Swat, demanding immediate state action to restore lasting peace in the volatile region.

Emphasising that eradicating terrorism remains the primary obligation of state authorities, demonstrators warned that persistent insecurity could provoke widespread civil unrest, referencing similar public movements in other nations triggered by state failure.

Rally organisers sharply criticised Pakistani authorities for cracking down on peaceful citizens while allowing armed militants to operate with impunity across the mountainous terrain of Swat. Protesters questioned why strong action has not been taken against terrorists who routinely publish propaganda videos on social media platforms.

"Our children deserve education, and our families deserve to live in peace," one speaker told the gathering, adding, "We have witnessed years of bloodshed. Our mothers, sisters and daughters have suffered immensely, and we do not want another generation of widows and orphans."

Reacting to the incident, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari issued a statement on X expressing sorrow over the loss of lives and directing authorities to provide full medical assistance to the injured.

"Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious efforts to undermine peace, national unity and the writ of the state," Zardari claimed, describing the police casualties as a "source of pride for the entire nation".

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also condemned the attack, with Afridi seeking a detailed formal report from the provincial Inspector General of Police.

"The elements hostile to peace will never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious intentions," Afridi stated, according to official releases.

The deadly bombing comes amid a dramatic escalation of militant violence across Pakistan. Earlier the same day, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near the Peshawar-Islamabad motorway toll plaza wounded two police officers, following a July 30 attack on a checkpost in Hangu that killed nine policemen, Dawn reported.

Data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies reveals a catastrophic breakdown in regional stability, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recording 154 terrorism-related fatalities in July alone, a sharp 105 per cent increase compared to 75 deaths reported in June. (ANI)

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