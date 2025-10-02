At least 26 killed in boat capsize in southern Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], October 2 (ANI/WAM): At least 26 people were killed when a boat capsized in the Niger River in Kogi State, southern Nigeria.

Advertisement

Local sources said the accident took place while the boat was carrying traders from Ibaji to a market in Ilushi, Edo State, before it overturned in the river. The death toll is expected to rise. (ANI/WAM)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)