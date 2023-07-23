At least 4 people killed, 8 injured in Pakistan’s Punjab as rains wreak havoc

ANI

Lahore, July 23

At least four people died and eight people were injured in rain-related accidents in Punjab province of Pakistan as it continued to experience heavy downpours, reported Dawn.

There were reports of flooding in several villages from overflowing streams as well.

Since few days ago, the central Pakistani region that includes Lahore, have been experiencing flooding due to heavy rains. In the meantime, Pakistan has had numerous rain-related fatalities and incidents throughout a persistent monsoon season.

Given the circumstances, the PDMA advised the public to stay away from susceptible structures such as homes that were close to streams, nullahs, and electric poles and wires, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, Lahore authorities have restricted citizens from swimming in Ravi River and canals, while also advising children against playing on the banks, for a week amid rising water levels.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider, in view of the situation, said in a notification on Saturday that the public, especially the youth, were bathing in the Ravi and canals or going on boat cruises in the waters, putting their lives in danger.

“Heavy rainfall this season may cause unfortunate incidents of drowning and loss of precious human lives,” the notification read, according to Dawn.

