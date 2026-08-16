At least 47 killed, 157 homes damaged as Indonesia reels from devastation after three earthquakes

Jakarta [Indonesia], August 16 (ANI): At least 47 people have been confirmed dead following a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia on Saturday morning, according to preliminary data released by the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

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According to official figures released by the BNPB as of Saturday, the highest casualties were recorded in Manggarai Regency, where 24 people lost their lives, followed by East Manggarai with 17 fatalities. Deaths were also reported in Sikka (3), West Manggarai (1), Ngada (1), and Ende (1) regencies.

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The quake left a trail of severe structural destruction across Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) province. Preliminary BNPB data indicated that 157 homes were severely damaged, 41 suffered moderate damage, and 148 sustained light damage. Critical public infrastructure was also impacted, including 87 educational facilities, 18 healthcare centers, six administrative offices, and five places of worship.

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To support relief operations, BNPB has dispatched extensive emergency supplies to the affected region.

In Jakarta, a major airlift operation was launched from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base to transport a total relief shipment of 50,000 aid packages weighing 275 tons. President Prabowo Subianto oversaw the initial dispatch of 10,500 packages that arrived at the airbase for immediate deployment.

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Following the initial tremor, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) issued a Tsunami Early Warning, which was officially lifted at 7:30 AM (local time) after monitoring confirmed no dangerous sea-level rise along affected coastal areas.

Earlier, Indonesia was struck by the third earthquake within hours on Saturday night as the country continues to reel from the devastation of the natural calamity.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Gulf of Tomini on Saturday night.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 68 kilometres at 21:55 IST.

It said, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 15/08/2026 21:55:18 IST, Lat: 0.174 N, Long: 120.312 E, Depth: 68 Km, Location: Gulf of Tomini."

This comes as a magnitude 6.5 quake struck Indonesia on Saturday afternoon, hours after a devastating 7.7-magnitude quake in the morning.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earlier earthquake struck Indonesia's Flores region at 5:58 am (local time), with its epicentre located roughly 68 kilometres north-northwest of Ende city in East Nusa Tenggara province. Several aftershocks followed the initial quake.

The head of the Maumere Search and Rescue Agency, Fathur Rahman, said rescuers continued searching for two villagers believed to be buried under mud following a landslide triggered by the earthquake.

East Nusa Tenggara Police Chief Rudi Darmoko said the earthquake caused severe damage and collapsed buildings. Power outages in cities and villages disrupted communication and hampered search and rescue operations.

Footage on local television showed patients being evacuated from several hospitals as a precaution. Hospital staff moved equipment, including beds, IV stands, and oxygen cylinders, outdoors and established temporary treatment areas. (ANI)

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