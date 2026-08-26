At least 7 dead, 9 security personnel missing as flash flood devastates Rasuwa district: Report

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 26 (ANI): At least seven people have been confirmed dead following a massive flash flood that swept through the Bhotekoshi River in central Nepal's Rasuwa district early Wednesday, leaving widespread devastation in its wake.

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According to The Kathmandu Post, rescue efforts are actively underway, with at least 25 people rescued as of Wednesday afternoon.

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The Kathmandu Post noted that security forces, including the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and the Nepali Army, have been heavily mobilised, utilising 14 helicopters for search-and-rescue operations. Additionally, nine Armed Police Force personnel stationed at Timure near the Nepal-China border are currently missing.

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Major damage has been reported across local market areas and security posts.

Authorities are urging residents near the Trishuli River to stay away from riverbanks and move to safer ground, though the Kathmandu Post noted that officials expect the flood's impact to weaken as it moves downstream.

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Meanwhile, drone footage from the Nuwakot district reveals extreme devastation caused by the ongoing floods, and the epicentre of the disaster has become completely inaccessible because linking roads have been swept away.

While official causes remain unconfirmed, the Kathmandu Post reported that officials at Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division received informal information that a landslide may have blocked a river in Tibet before the swollen river burst through.

This comes as a sudden outburst in the Bhotekoshi River flowing through the Rasuwa District bordering China has caused large-scale damage.

As per officials, the flood hit the main market area of the district on Wednesday at around 9 am (local time).

"A sudden flood in Rasuwa has caused damage to the market area including Syaprubesi. Initial reports have come that the flood that has been occurring for some time has caused great damage to the settlement and market area. The exact details of the flood damage have not yet been received," Narendra Pariyar, Chief District Officer of Rasuwa, told ANI over the phone.

"It has not rained here. The sun is shining here. It is not clear whether the glacier burst upstream or what happened. The flood was sudden. It is seen that the flood has affected the settlement. All the details have not yet been received," Pariyar added.

Authorities have urged residents living along riverbanks in five districts, including Chitwan, to move to safe locations as water levels in the Bhotekoshi River have risen significantly.

The Nepal government has deployed two Army helicopters for search and rescue operations. Prime Minister Balendra Shah has also called a meeting to discuss the flooding and the government response. Authorities have urged residents along the Trishuli river to move to safer areas as the flood moves downstream, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The District Administration Office, Rasuwa, has advised residents in riverside areas of the Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, and Chitwan districts to remain alert and take necessary precautions. (ANI)

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