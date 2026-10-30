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Home / World / At risk of losing, Netanyahu cries poll fraud, rules out Arab alliance

At risk of losing, Netanyahu cries poll fraud, rules out Arab alliance

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Tel Aviv, Updated At : 05:06 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Benjamin Netanyahu
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Benjamin Netanyahu alleged on Thursday, without providing evidence, that Arab parties’ record gains in an election this week were driven in part by voter fraud, a charge rejected by Arab leaders who accused the premier of incitement.

The allegation represents an escalation of anti-Arab rhetoric by Netanyahu and his far-Right partners after high Arab turnout in a national ballot on Tuesday effectively blocked a smooth path to power for either him or his main Jewish rivals.

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Israeli election officials on Thursday said there was a probe into fraud allegations, though the election’s integrity was not “systematically compromised”.

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Analysts and critics say by stepping up attacks on Arab parties, Netanyahu may be trying to ensure his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, feels unable to even consider forming a minority government with Arab help that could oust him from power.

Also, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has reportedly informed party activists that he would refrain from entering a coalition alongside Netanyahu or Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List.

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According to the Times of Israel, Liberman said, “What we said before the elections is even more true after the elections. We will not sit with Bibi or with Tibi,” echoing a Likud campaign phrase featuring the prime minister's nickname. — Agencies

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