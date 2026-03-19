Atleast 6 killed due to Israeli air strike in eastern Lebanon

Chaat [Lebanon], March 19 (ANI): The death toll from an Israeli air strike on a residential building in Chaat, eastern Lebanon, has climbed to six, Al Jazeera reported, citing National News Agency.

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Earlier IDF said on Wednesday that it began a wave of strikes targeting the infrastructure of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, it said "Following the evacuation of residents of the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon and in response to rocket fire toward Israeli territory, the IDF has begun a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah in southern Lebanon".

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In a separate development, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior announced that its state security service successfully foiled a planned attack targeting the country's critical infrastructure, Al Jazeera reported.

Authorities said 10 citizens linked to the banned Hezbollah "terrorist organisation" were arrested. Officials confirmed that the group had been coordinating with foreign entities and carrying out detailed planning for the operation, Al Jazeera reported.

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Investigations revealed that the suspects received external training in Hezbollah camps, learning to handle weapons and operate drones. The Ministry said the plot aimed to undermine Kuwait's sovereignty and destabilise national security, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes in Chaat killed four people, Al Jazeera reported, citing National News Agency. Rescue teams continue to search the rubble for individuals still missing, Al Jazeera reported.

The Lebanese group claimed responsibility for attacks on Israeli troops in the southern town of Taybeh earlier in the day. Another Hezbollah-targeted group was stationed in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel and came under fire for the second time that evening, as per Al Jazeera.

Earlier reports also indicated that the town was struck by Hezbollah rockets, Al Jazeera reported, citing Israeli media.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, three Palestinian women were killed after missile fragments landed in Beit Awwa near Hebron, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said. Several others were wounded in the incident, Al Jazeera reported.

Furthermore, Bahrain provided an update on the number of projectiles intercepted since the conflict began. Its air defence systems have destroyed 132 missiles and 234 drones, Al Jazeera reported, citing Bahrain News Agency.

The Interior Ministry earlier this evening said siren had been sounded, urging residents to seek immediate shelter, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

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