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Home / World / "Atrocities in PoK...": MEA on Norwegian Foreign Minister's remarks on Kashmir

"Atrocities in PoK...": MEA on Norwegian Foreign Minister's remarks on Kashmir

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Urging global action over escalating human rights violations in illegally occupied Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday called on the international community to take strict note of the ongoing State-sponsored atrocities and cross-border terrorism in the region, while reiterating that the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir alongside Ladakh remains an integral and inseparable component of India.

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"The whole of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. The issues that should concern the international community are the atrocities currently being perpetrated in the illegal Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the use of PoK for cross-border terrorism," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

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He was responding to a question on yesterday's meeting in Islamabad between Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, following which a joint statement was issued that mentioned they discussed regional issues, including Kashmir.

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The occupied territory is presently experiencing its most intense public unrest against state authorities in decades, marked by fatal clashes, network shutdowns and grave allegations of security force excesses. Demonstrations that initially erupted over escalating power tariffs and essential commodity costs have expanded into a broader campaign demanding political reforms, institutional transparency and democratic representation.

Over recent weeks, multiple video clips circulated across social media platforms, including handles affiliated with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), have highlighted the severe high-handedness and violent tactics employed by Pakistani security personnel in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Additional footage shows women demonstrators fleeing in panic to protect themselves after local law enforcement officers cracked down and used live ammunition against an otherwise peaceful demonstration in the Kotli district of the region.

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Massive public gatherings took place across multiple sectors of PoK yesterday, with thousands uniting to voice complete solidarity with the JAAC while protesting against the sustained violence executed by Pakistani security personnel over recent months. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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