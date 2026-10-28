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Home / World / Attack at Balochistan Nushki Girls’ College leaves 3 injured, raising alarm over campus safety 

Attack at Balochistan Nushki Girls’ College leaves 3 injured, raising alarm over campus safety 

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ANI
Updated At : 12:32 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], October 28 (ANI): Three female students were injured after armed, masked men stormed a girls’ degree college in Nushki district, raising concerns over the security of educational institutions in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the college administration said that three gunmen entered the premises, damaged surveillance cameras, vandalised the principal’s office and opened fire on students. The injured, identified as Mehmoona, Maryam and Rukhsana, were taken to Mir Gul Khan Naseer Teaching Hospital.

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Rukhsana was later referred to Quetta due to the seriousness of her injuries. The attackers’ motive remained unclear. The Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) condemned the incident, warning that repeated attacks on educational institutions were creating fear among students and undermining education. Its spokesperson noted that teachers and professors had previously been targeted, with students now facing similar violence.

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The organisation demanded immediate action, justice for the victims and accountability for those responsible. BSAC chairman Uzair Baloch also denounced the shooting, arguing that educational institutions were being targeted to obstruct education in the region. Journalist Bahot Baloch described the attack as an alleged conspiracy to prevent Baloch women from accessing education. He questioned how the gunmen escaped despite security installations reportedly located near the college.

The shooting follows another attack on Ruzhn School in Buleda’s Minaz area, where masked gunmen reportedly fired at surveillance cameras. School authorities said several educational institutions in the region had previously faced similar incidents. In Panjgur in 2014, a religious group reportedly threatened private schools, demanding the removal of female students or closure, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan subsequently documented prolonged school closures and sharply reduced attendance following intimidation. Concerns also persist over the safety of educators. Baloch rights organisations have reported the abductions and killings of several teachers, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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