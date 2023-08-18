Attack in Nigeria kills 36 soldiers

Abuja, August 17
At least 36 Nigerian soldiers were killed in the country’s northcentral region during an ambush by armed gangs and in the crash of a helicopter sent to the scene, the nation’s military said on Thursday.
The helicopter was reportedly shot down by the armed gangs in Wushishi district. The soldiers were conducting an operation in the area when they were attacked. — Agencies
