'Attack on one will be treated attack on both': Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge major mutual defence pact

'Attack on one will be treated attack on both': Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge major mutual defence pact

Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:27 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embrace each other on the day they sign a defence agreement, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 17, 2025. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a landmark defence agreement, committing both nations to regard any act of aggression against one as an attack on both. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formalised the pact in Riyadh on Wednesday during his state visit, at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The accord, officially described as a “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement,” not only strengthens nearly eight decades of military and political cooperation but also outlines expanded defense collaboration and enhanced joint deterrence capabilities.

“KSA and Pakistan… One front against any aggressor… Always and forever,” Saudi Crown Prince and Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman declared on X. The signing ceremony followed talks at Al-Yamamah Palace, where Sharif and the Crown Prince reviewed bilateral relations, regional security, and other shared concerns.

Sharif expressed gratitude for Saudi hospitality and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening ties with the Kingdom. The Crown Prince, in turn, pledged continued support for Pakistan’s stability and prosperity.

The visit marks a new chapter in Saudi-Pakistan relations, placing defense cooperation at the core of their strategic alliance amid shifting Gulf and South Asian geopolitics.

