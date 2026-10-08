DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Attacks on civilian objects "will not go unpunished": Saudi-led coalition claims destruction of 82 Houthi military sites

Attacks on civilian objects "will not go unpunished": Saudi-led coalition claims destruction of 82 Houthi military sites

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:31 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 8 (ANI): Saudi-led coalition forces have claimed that they destroyed 82 military targets belonging to the Houthi militia in Yemen after "attacks" on civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, the coalition said.

In an official press release on Wednesday, Coalition Forces spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the Houthi "attacks" on civilian targets “will not go unpunished”.

Advertisement

“The brutal attacks by the Terrorist Houthi Militia on civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom, most recently targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, will not go unpunished,” Al-Maliki said.

Advertisement

“Consequently, the Joint Forces of the Coalition launched a comprehensive operation, destroying a total of (82) legitimate military targets belonging to the Terrorist Houthi Militia across the governorates of (Saada, Al Hudaydah, Al Jawf, and Ma’rib),” he added.

According to the coalition, the targets included ballistic missile sites, including 11 mountain-based ballistic missile storage sites in Saada, as well as command and control centres, communication systems, missile and weapons storage sites and gathering locations for Houthi groups.

Advertisement

The coalition also said it destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Sanaa that was being prepared for an imminent "attack" against Saudi Arabia.

The strikes on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport took place separately on October 6 and 7, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA). The "attacks" left three people dead and 36 injured.

At Abha Airport, two people were killed and 28 injured, while one person was killed and eight injured in the strike at King Khalid International Airport. GACA said it took the injured to hospitals for medical treatment and that authorities were assessing damage and checking the safety of the facilities.

GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi condemned the Houthi "attacks", describing them as “systematic crimes” targeting civilians and warning that "attacks" on civilian airports and “endangering the lives of travellers, workers and civilians represent a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms”.

The US Mission in Saudi Arabia also urged American citizens to exercise “heightened vigilance” amid Houthi threats against airports and airspace across Saudi Arabia, warning of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that the group had carried out missile "attacks" against Saudi and Saudi-backed targets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts