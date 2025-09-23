New York [US], September 23 (ANI): Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday said the world is witnessing the conservation of international order marked by "repeated concessions to power players, attacks on sovereignty, arbitrary sanctions, and unilateral interventions becoming the rule."

Advertisement

Brazil traditionally delivers the first address at the General Assembly debate.

Opening the high-level debate, Lula began, "Madam President of the General Assembly, Mr. Secretary-General, dear heads of state and government and representatives of the member states gathered here. This should be a time to celebrate the United Nations. Created at the end of World War II, the UN symbolises the highest expression of peace. And today, however, the ideals that inspired its founders in San Francisco are under threat as never before."

Advertisement

He delivered a wide-ranging speech that underscored the threats to multilateralism, democracy, and global peace.

"Multilateralism is at a new crossroads. The organisation's authority is in check. We are witnessing the conservation of an international order marked by repeated concessions to power players, attacks on sovereignty, arbitrary sanctions, and unilateral interventions becoming the rule," Lula stated. He warned of "a clear parallel between multilateralism's crisis and the weakening of democracy."

Advertisement

He highlighted the dangers of authoritarianism, noting, "Anti-democratic forces are trying to subjugate institutions and stifle freedoms. They worship violence, praise ignorance, act as physical and digital militias, and restrict the press."

Referring to Brazil's own struggle, Lula said, "Even under an unprecedented attack, Brazil chose to resist and defend its democracy, regained 40 years ago by its people after two decades of dictatorial governments."

Lula also indirectly slammed US President Donald Trump for imposing tariffs and sanctions on the South American country following the conviction of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly plotting a coup in the country after his party lost the 2022 polls. Trump has also imposed sanctions on the wife of the judge who presided over Bolsonaro's trial.

"There is no justification for unilateral and arbitrary measures against our institutions and our economy. The aggression against the independence of the judiciary is unacceptable. This interference in domestic affairs is aided by a subservient far-right who is nostalgic of past hegemonies. False patriots plan and publicly promote actions against Brazil," he asserted.

Bolsonaro was sentenced to over 27 years in prison, despite the US imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Brazilian exports in an attempt to halt his trial.

"A few days ago, and for the first time in 525 years of our history, a former head of state was convicted of attacking the democratic rule of law. He was investigated, indicted, tried and held accountable for his actions in a meticulous process. He has the right to defend himself, a prerogative that dictatorships deny their victims. Before the eyes of the world, Brazil sent a message to all aspiring autocrats and those who support them: our democracy, our sovereignty are non-negotiable," Lula said

The Brazilian President stressed that "sound democracies go beyond the electoral ritual," and are measured by principles such as "the reduction of inequalities and the guarantee of the most basic rights -- food, safety, work, housing, education and health."

On global hunger, Lula said, "Therefore, we were proud to receive confirmation from FAO that Brazil has once again left the hunger map in this year 2025. But in the world there are still 670 million hungry people and about 2.3 billion face food insecurity. The only one of which everyone can emerge victorious is the one we wage against hunger and poverty."

He called for revised global priorities, urging the international community to "reduce arms spending and increase development aid, relieve the burden of the foreign debt of the poorest countries -- above all African nations -- and set minimum global tax standards so that the super-rich pay more taxes than workers."

Turning to digital governance, Lula warned, "The internet cannot be a land of lawlessness. Regulating does not mean restraining freedom of expression. It's about ensuring that what is already illegal in the real world is treated the same way in the virtual environment."

He announced, "Last week, I proudly enacted one of the world's most advanced laws for the children and adolescents in the digital environment."

On regional stability, Lula stressed Latin America's role as "a continent free of weapons of mass destruction" but expressed concern that "the comparison between crime and terrorism is worrying."

On conflicts abroad, he stated, "In the conflict in Ukraine, we all already know that there will be no military solution. The recent meeting in Alaska raised hopes for a negotiated way out. It's necessary to pave the way for a realistic solution... The terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas are indefensible from any angle, but nothing -- absolutely nothing -- justifies the ongoing genocide in Gaza."

"There, under tons of rubble, are buried tens of thousands of innocent women and children. There we can see that international humanitarian law and the myth of ethical exceptionalism of the West are also being buried," he said.

Lula also batted for an "independent" Palestinian state.

"The Palestinian people are at risk of disappearing. They will only survive with an independent state integrated into the international community. This is the solution defended by more than 100, reaffirmed yesterday here in this very plenary, but barred by a single veto."

On climate, Lula declared, "Bombs and nuclear weapons will not protect us from the current crisis... Without a complete picture of the nationally determined contributions, we will be walking blindfolded towards the abyss. Brazil has committed to reducing its emissions by 159 to recovering all greenhouse gases in all sectors of the economy."

He called for justice in the global energy transition: "Demanding greater ambition and greater access to resources and technology is not a matter of charity, but of justice." Lula further stressed, "The world will learn about the reality of the Amazon (river). We reduced deforestation by half in the region in the last two years. Eradicating it requires ensuring decent living conditions for its millions of inhabitants."

In conclusion, Lula said, "The UN has today almost four times more members than the 51 who were at its foundation. Our historic mission is to make it once again a barrier of hope and a promoter of equality, peace, sustainable development, diversity and tolerance. May God bless us all and thank you very much." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)