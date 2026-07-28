New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that the current "cosmetic electoral exercise" in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is nothing but an attempt by Islamabad to "camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region" and asserted that entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas currently under illegal occupation of Pakistan are integral parts of India.

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Addressing the regular media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred to the ongoing protests in PoJK, noting that they reflect widespread public dissatisfaction over governance and economic conditions.

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"We have seen reports regarding the so-called legislative assembly elections being conducted in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India's position in this particular matter has been clear, consistent, and well known. The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas currently under illegal occupation and forcible occupation of Pakistan, are integral and inalienable parts of India," Jaiswal said.

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"The current cosmetic electoral exercise is nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region. As we have stated earlier, the ongoing mass protest in PoJK, of which you are aware, is the direct consequence of economic exploitation, its denial of fundamental rights to the people and its administrative operations," he added.

Protesters in PoJK have complained of widespread electoral rigging, political interference and systematic suppression of democratic rights.

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The complaints emerged as the region witnessed escalating tensions during the 52-day-long protest movement, with demonstrators demanding the release of detainees, withdrawal of cases against protesters, and acceptance of their broader demands.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) accused authorities of suppressing peaceful protests and undermining the democratic process through alleged electoral irregularities.

Protest leaders alleged that the electoral process has been manipulated to influence outcomes and it is undermining the will of the people and weakening democratic institutions. They have also accused authorities of restricting political dissent through arrests, intimidation and heavy security deployment.

Protesters also unequivocally denounced indiscriminate firing by Pakistani forces on demonstrators in Rawalakot as thousands of people prepared to march towards Muzaffarabad following the collapse of talks between the JAAC and the authorities on Monday.

Earlier, the JAAC had set a 1 pm deadline on July 27 for the authorities to issue an official notification accepting its demands, warning that failure to do so would result in thousands of protesters marching from Rawalakot to Muzaffarabad.

Thousands of people subsequently gathered in Rawalakot and began the march after no agreement was reached.

Following this, the Pakistani security forces opened fire on the demonstrators in the region.

At least 14 people were killed and nearly two dozen injured during the brutality on Monday evening, eyewitnesses associated with the movement claimed. (ANI)

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