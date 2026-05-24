New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Iranian Embassy in India on Sunday issued a strongly worded rejection of the remarks made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a day ago, accusing Washington of attempting to "distort the realities of the region" and deflect attention from the policies of the United States and Israel.

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The statement posted by the Iranian Embassy in India, through its official handle, "Iran in India", said, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India rejects the recent remarks made by the United States Secretary of State regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasizes that such allegations constitute a clear attempt to distort the realities of the region and to deflect attention from the destabilizing policies of the United States and the Zionist regime."

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https://x.com/Iran_in_India/status/2058424259203199309

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The Embassy defended Iran's energy policies and criticised US sanctions on Iranian oil exports, stating, "As one of the world's major exporters of oil and energy, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been prepared to make its energy resources available to all countries, including the Republic of India."

It further added, "What has held the global energy market hostage over recent years has been the unlawful and unjust sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran's oil exports."

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The statement also accused Washington of imposing decades of economic pressure on Tehran, saying, "These measures have even included pharmaceutical sanctions and restrictions on Iranian patients' access to essential medicines and vital medical equipment, which have regrettably endangered the lives of many innocent patients and caused widespread human suffering."

Addressing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, the Embassy alleged that the actions of the United States and Israel were destabilising maritime security in the region. According to the statement, "What is currently disrupting and threatening maritime security and the passage of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are the military, provocative, and adventurist actions of the United States and the Zionist regime in the region."

On Iran's nuclear program, the Embassy reiterated Tehran's long-standing position that its activities are peaceful and remain under international supervision. The statement said, "As a committed member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), it has consistently declared that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and remains under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."

The Embassy further emphasised that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology to be the legitimate and inalienable right of its people."

In one of the strongest portions of the statement, Iran claimed victory against US and Israeli pressure, asserting, "The United States and the Zionist regime launched military aggression against our country with the objective of changing the political system of the Islamic Republic of Iran; however, not only did they fail to achieve their objectives, but they were ultimately compelled, following a clear and humiliating defeat, to seek a ceasefire." (ANI)

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