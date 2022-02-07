Attended lockdown party, admits Rishi Sunak

PTI

London, February 6

UK's Indian-origin Chancellor Rishi Sunak has admitted to attending Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lockdown birthday party in 2020 but refused to say what happened when he entered the room and claimed he was there for a meeting to discuss the Covid situation.

His comments came after Johnson's five aides, including longstanding policy chief Munira Mirza, chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and communications director Jack Doyle, resigned from their posts within hours of each other on Thursday.

Sunak, who lives next door to the Prime Minister in Downing Street, is also reported to have attended a surprise birthday party for Johnson in No. 10's Cabinet Room in June 2020. The Chancellor said he was in the Cabinet Room for the lockdown birthday party but insisted he was there for a meeting to discuss the Covid situation. —